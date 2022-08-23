Benfica will battle Dynamo Kyiv in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff clash on Tuesday on Paramount+. Benfica secured a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg thanks to two first-half goals from Gilberto Moraes Junior and Goncalo Ramos. Both teams will enter Tuesday's clash well-rested after not playing over the weekend. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Benfica vs. Dynamo Kyiv odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Benfica as the -310 favorite (risk $310 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dynamo Kyiv the +950 underdog. A draw is priced at +400 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Benfica vs. Dynamo Kyiv

Benfica vs. Dynamo Kyiv date: Tuesday, August 23

Benfica vs. Dynamo Kyiv time: 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Dynamo Kyiv live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Dynamo Kyiv vs. Benfica

For Dynamo Kyiv vs. Benfica, Green is backing Benfica to cover the spread at -125 odds.

For Dynamo Kyiv vs. Benfica, Green is backing Benfica to cover the spread at -125 odds. Benfica has been red-hot to start the season, winning each of their last five games. The Portuguese side has been able to secure those positive results thanks to their disciplined backline. In fact, Benfica has conceded just one goal in their last four fixtures across all competitions.

Benfica's attack is also firing on all cylinders, scoring two or more goals in four of their last five fixtures. Striker Goncalo Ramos enters Tuesday's match having already scored four goals in three UEFA Champions League playoff games, and he'll look to breakdown a Dynamo Kyiv defense that gave up 12 shots in their last meeting against Benfica.

"Benfica has more than enough quality to merit a place in the Champions League group stage, and they should secure that by closing out a comfortable victory on Tuesday," Green told SportsLine.

