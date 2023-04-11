The 2023 UEFA Champions League resumes on Tuesday with the first leg of a UCL Quarterfinals clash between SL Benfica and Inter Milan on Paramount+. Inter Milan will hope for their first semifinal appearance in the Champions League since winning in 2010. Meanwhile, Benfica are coming off a 7-1 drubbing of Club Brugge on aggregate in their Round of 16 matchup and sit atop the Primeira Liga table. Now these two teams go head-to-head with a spot in the final four on the line. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Benfica vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Benfica as the +112 favorites (risk $100 to win $112) on the 90-minute money line, with Inter Milan listed as the +260 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.



How to watch Benfica vs. Inter Milan

Benfica vs. Inter Milan date: Tuesday, April 11

Benfica vs. Inter Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Inter Milan live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. Benfica

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Benfica vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Benfica on the 90-minute money line for a +122 payout. Despite suffering just their second loss of the season at home against Porto last Friday to shorten their lead atop the Primeira Liga to seven points, Benfica is in strong form overall this season.

They'd won their previous 12 matches and have gone unbeaten in Champions League play despite having to go through third-round qualifying and a play-off just to get into the group stage. Benfica drew twice during the group stage against PSG and have won every other Champions League match they've played this season. Sutton is banking on more of the same against a struggling Milan squad that has three losses and three draws in their last six matches across all competitions.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Champions League.