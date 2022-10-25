Group H of the 2022 UEFA Champions League competition is a crowded one, but Benfica are battling to finish first among their four teams on Paramount+. After a 2-1 win in Turin on September 14, Benfica hosts a desperate Juventus side that needs a win to keep their chances to advance alive. Juventus have won their last two Italian Serie A matches, but were unable to sweep what should have been two winnable UCL group games against Israeli club Maccabi Haifa. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Benfica vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Benfica as the +107 favorites on the 90-minute money line (risk $100 to win $107), with Juventus as the +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +245, and the over/under for goals is set at 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Benfica vs. Juventus

Juventus vs. Benfica date: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Juventus vs. Benfica time: 3 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Benfica live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Benfica vs. Juventus

Before tuning into Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from consummate soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 260-249-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 43-22-1 on English Premier League predictions for a profit of almost $1,800 for $100 bettors.

For Benfica vs. Juventus, Eimer is backing Benfica to win at -108 odds. Although the Portuguese side has settled for three draws over the last five matches, two of those have come against French side Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League play. Otherwise, the Eagles have won 15 total games across all competitions, including their reverse fixture against Juve.

In their previous meeting, Juventus scored early, on a header from Arkadiusz Milik in the fourth minute, but was unable to get anything going after that. Benfica held 56% of the possession and out-shot Juventus 19-11. The Eagles should continue to frustrate Juventus again, as they have the third-lowest non-penalty expected goals against figure (2.1) among all Champions League clubs.

"With eight points in their first four matches, Benfica are in a position where a win here will solidify their spot to the next round of the Champions League," Eimer told SportsLine. "They have the chance to do that in front of their home crowd, which they'll be itching at the opportunity to do."

