The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Benfica

What to Know

Benfica is set to challenge Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at 3 p.m. ET April 5th at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz).

Benfica is coming off of a 1-0 second-leg win over Ajax three weeks ago. Liverpool is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan despite taking the round on an aggregate score of 0-0.

Last year, Benfica lost in the third qualifying round to PAOK on scores of 1-1 and 1-1. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the round of 32 but did not advance further. As for the Reds, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Real Madrid on scores of 1-3 and 0-0.

Can Benfica stymie the Reds? Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch