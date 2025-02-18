Benfica will host Monaco in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase on Tuesday on Paramount+. Benfica defeated Monaco, 1-0, in the first leg last Wednesday behind Vangelis Pavlidis' goal in the 48th minute. Benfica have won five straight matches overall and although AS Monaco have lost two of their last three contests, they are coming off a 7-1 victory over Nantes in French Ligue 1 play on Saturday. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Monaco vs. Benfica odds list the hosts as the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Monaco as the +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Benfica vs. Monaco

Monaco vs. Benfica date: Tuesday, Feb. 18

Monaco vs. Benfica time: 3 p.m. ET

Monaco vs. Benfica live stream: Paramount+ (Get seven days free)

UEFA Champions League picks for Benfica vs. Monaco

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Monaco vs. Benfica, Eimer is backing the second half to have more goals scored for a -110 payout (risk $110 to win $100). The two had a scoreless first half in their first matchup before Pavlidis' broke through early in the second half and Benfica relied on a defensive effort from there. With Benfica already having the aggregate lead, Eimer expects them to come out with a physical and defensive-minded start. Benfica are tied for the fewest goals allowed (18) in Primera Liga play.

A physical, frustrating first half could lead to Monaco needing to play more aggressively as the time unwinds and that could create late scoring chances for Benfica on counterattacks as well. Monaco are coming off a 7-1 victory where they scored five of their goals in the second half. Each of Monaco's last four matches had more goals scored in the second half and Benfica have scored in the second half in each of their back-to-back 1-0 victories.

"If this match ends 0-0, that is a perfect result for the hosts who would still advance," Eimer told SportsLine. "Benfica currently has the best defense in all of the Primera Liga in domestic play, and are one of the four teams in league play who have averaged less than one goal per match conceded." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

