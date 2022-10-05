The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

PSG @ Benfica

What to Know

Paris and Benfica will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Paris collected three points with a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in their previous leg. Likewise, Benfica won 2-1 against Juventus two weeks ago. Right now, Paris (six points) leads Group H, while Benfica (six points) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whoever wins will be on top of the group. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Benfica vs. PSG

Benfica vs. PSG When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)

Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Benfica +320; Draw +320; PSG -135

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)