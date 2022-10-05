gettyimages-1243236824.jpg
Getty Images

The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.       

Who's Playing

PSG @ Benfica

What to Know

Paris and Benfica will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Paris collected three points with a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in their previous leg. Likewise, Benfica won 2-1 against Juventus two weeks ago. Right now, Paris (six points) leads Group H, while Benfica (six points) is in second place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whoever wins will be on top of the group. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

  • Who: Benfica vs. PSG
  • When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)
  • TV: Paramount+
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Benfica +320; Draw +320; PSG -135
Featured Game | Benfica vs. Paris
Spread
Moneyline
Total
BEN
+0.5
+110
BET NOW
+320
BET NOW
o3.5
+120
BET NOW
PSG
-0.5
-140
BET NOW
-135
BET NOW
u3.5
-150
BET NOW
DRAW
+320
BET NOW

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)