The 2024 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 continues on Thursday as Benfica hosts the first leg against Rangers on Paramount+. Benfica are second in the Liga Portugal standings, but are looking for a rebound in form after falling 5-0 to league rival Porto last weekend. Meanwhile, Rangers are dominating the Scottish Premiership in addition to topping the group stage of the tournament, although they enter Thursday's match following a 2-1 loss to a less-dominant Motherwell team. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get full Europa League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Estádio da Luz in Lisbon is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Benfica vs. Rangers odds list the Portuguese side as -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Rangers listed as +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Rangers vs. Benfica

Benfica vs. Rangers date: Thursday, Mar. 7

Benfica vs. Rangers time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Europa League picks for Rangers vs. Benfica

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Benfica vs. Rangers, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -130 payout. The expert is expecting the home team is be fired up after their tough league loss to Porto their last time out. However, he's also tapping Rangers to find the back of the net since they are an offense-first kind of team.



Thursday's match marks the third time these teams will meet on the international stage and both of their previous meetings ended in goal-friendly draws -- a 2-2 decision in Scotland and a 3-3 final in Portugal.

"While both clubs will be a bit distracted with league play, the thought of bringing home a European trophy and securing a Champions League spot will be priority," Eimer said. "Expect both clubs to play their best in both legs and go for goals." Stream the match here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

