The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBSSN.

Who's Playing

Salzburg @ Benfica

Current Records: Salzburg 0-0-0, Benfica 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)

Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Benfica will kick off their Champions League run against Salzburg at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 20th at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz).

Last year Benfica made it all the way to the quarter-finals but was eliminated by Inter by a score of 3-3. Salzburg was relegated to the Europa League in last year's tournament. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the Group Stage but did not advance further.

Now that the field's been narrowed down to 32 teams, the Champions League is starting to heat up. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Benfica is a huge favorite against Salzburg, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -241 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.