Welcome to Benge's Premier League Table. Every week James Benge will be ranking something, anything, in the Premier League as he breaks down everything from the nerdiest tactics to the best kits, to the worst haircuts. This week, he welcomes back Big Sam Allardyce before ranking which teams have the most difficult festive fixtures ahead of them

Big Sam to the rescue....again

It is curious how quickly one or two jobs can come to define a manager's career. Sam Allardyce arrived at West Bromwich Albion last week as the Baggies' B.A. Baracus.

Albion have a problem. No-one else can solve it. Except, that is, for Allardyce and a small cadre of specialists at this time of year. Alan Pardew and Tony Pulis have already had a go at righting the Hawthorns' ship but now West Brom have the biggest star of the show lighting up their dugout.

Allardyce obviously has plenty of previous experience with battles against the drop. As he noted in his introductory press conference: "It annoys my wife that I keep taking on new jobs just before Christmas but she knows what I'm like." As the nights stretch longer and the cold winds howl around the Hawthorns, it's easy to see why West Brom feared the worst and turned to the man who previously kept Crystal Palace and Sunderland out of the Championship.

Over eight Premier League jobs Allardyce has never been relegated. Considering some of the situations he has inherited, it's remarkable that he has not even come all that close, with Sunderland somewhat of an exception in 2016.

Allardyce would be the first to insist this is not easy work, that it requires a special set of talents to keep teams afloat in the top flight. Such a skillset has inevitably led to a perception of the footballing approach the 66-year-old takes at clubs.

It is one he bristles against, often in comical fashion. In 2012 he joked that he would never get a top four job because his name was not "Allardici" and three years later in his autobiography he took a gentle dig at foreign coaches in England, writing: "when they hit a 50-yard ball it was a cultural pass; when we did it, it was a hopeful hoof".

He surely knows it is too late to change perceptions, often those largely formed by his work at clubs with major media interest, particularly West Ham United and Everton.

Sam Allardyce joined West Brom after the Baggies sacked Slaven Bilic Getty Images

For some he is the ultimate Luddite, a long ball merchant who makes his teams hard to break down and no less difficult to watch. They do not concede many but they do not score many either. These are teams defined by shape, balance and solidity.

Those may be the founding principles of Allardyce-ball but that does not mean that his teams are necessarily torture for the viewing neutral. Certainly those who witnessed the verve with which Palace retained their Premier League place in the spring of 2017 would have been impressed with what they saw.

Only seven teams got into the final third more frequently than Allardyce's Palace, who were spearheaded by Wilfried Zaha who was showing the first signs of the dominant Premier League force he would become. This was a side who attacked with greater pace and aggression than perhaps any in the top flight. After their new manager's appointment on December 23 no team advanced the ball more meters towards goal per second, 2.04 to be precise, than the Eagles.

Of course at times this was because they were prepared to go long to Christian Benteke but equally Allardyce tailored his side to what was around him and looked to exploit the flanks through Zaha, Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt. When it clicked, as it did in devastating fashion against Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, there were few more invigorating sights in the league, at least for a moment.

As such, debates over Allardyce are as much about aesthetics as they are about tactics. For some football is at its most beautiful and admirable when players of talent caress the ball towards goal with patience, grace and delicacy, when a goal comes at the end of shrewd passing moves that engage the entire team. There is nothing wrong with enjoying that but equally there should always be a place for the immediate rush of a winger charging beyond his defender for the waiting striker to meet the ball with a generous thud.

It is worth noting that that tactical plan that was in part established by Allardyce remains the means by which Palace play their best football to this day. Sunderland might not have picked up and run with the blueprint he left them but there was something to be built around at the Stadium of Light when England came calling in the summer of 2016.

Wahbi Khazri had joined the likes of Jay Jay Okocha, Youri Djorkaeff and for a time even Ravel Morrison as playmakers who thrived under Allardyce. Goals flowed generously in the 30 Premier League games in which safety was earned, the 40 scored by the Black Cats was better than half the teams in the division. Meanwhile this 'long ball' team took a lower proportion of their shots with headers than any team bar Tottenham, little wonder when they had 5ft 7in Jermain Defoe leading the line.

Allardyce cut his cloth accordingly, the question now is how he fashions West Brom into a Premier League outfit. Sunday night's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa was a harsh reminder of the limitations of a side whose back five had few veteran top flight performers bar Kieran Gibbs. No team except Leeds has a worse defensive record in this division.

At the other end Albion lack goals; loanee Conor Gallagher and Callum Robinson their top scorers with two. Karlan Grant is still getting to grips with the league.

Allardyce could change that but he needs two things that are by no means easily accessible at the Hawthorns: time and money. Slaven Bilic was far from impressed with how much of the latter was afforded to him once he got his side into the Premier League with many of the permanent signings made, such as Grady Diangana, bringing back loan players who had excelled in the Championship but were relatively green in the top tier.

Historically Allardyce has expected his superiors to cut generous checks to keep his side away from the Premier League trap door. Palace spent £30 million on the likes of Luka Milivojevic and Sunderland around half of it in 2016. On both occasions it proved to be a gamble worth taking.

Time is not a commodity that is within West Brom's power to gift but it is one their new manager needs. At Palace he won just one of his first eight league games before rolling off four on the bounce. The previous season at Sunderland had brought three wins and eight losses after his appointment.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Perhaps that is the most effective riposte to those who believe that Allardyce's work is in any way simpler than that carried out by those at the top of the Premier League. For all that shape and structure sounds like a simple philosophy it needs weeks of training ground drills to take root in much the same ways as the attacking patterns weaved by the best sides.

The Baggies' problem is that they may have left it too late even with 24 games left to play in the fight for survival. In Premier League history no team with eight points has ever survived after 14 games. West Brom have seven. And Allardyce takes the helm at a time when, as we expand upon below, they have one of the most brutal festive fixture list.

According to our (admittedly utterly unscientific and entirely subjective rankings) only three teams have a more difficult collection of games between Christmas and the first weekend of January than the Baggies. Liverpool and Leeds are both teams who attack with ferocity whilst even a wounded Arsenal will offer a significant threat to West Brom. In normal times a tally of one to three points might be impressive work from these games but Allardyce cannot afford to see the path to safety narrow much more.

Even for a man who mastered the great escape twice before, making the third time the charm will be an almighty test.

Ranked: Premier League fixture lists

It's the most wonderful time of the year... unless you're a Premier League manager trying to battle through the season with an injury-ravaged squad and a fanbase breathing down your neck. Whilst other competitions take the festive period to ease off the competition the English game dives head first into a vat of football.

The 2021 festive calendar may not be quite as intense as it has been in previous years - at least for those not in the EFL Cup semi-finals - with a week's breathing room between the FA Cup third round and many of the Premier League fixtures. But some managers face the very real test of three games between December 26 and January 1 in a season that has already been more intense than any other.

Below we rank the 20 teams by the difficulty of their fixture list over the Christmas period, starting with the easiest.