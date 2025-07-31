Manchester United could look to make their move for Benjamin Sesko before clearing out the remnants of Ruben Amorim's so-called 'bomb squad', according to CBS Sports sources, with the RB Leipzig striker having emerged as the Red Devils' top striker target for the summer window.

United have held talks with Leipzig over a deal for Sesko in recent days, with the 22-year-old now said to be the club's primary candidate to strengthen their attack. However, the youngster would come at a heavy price for a club who have to maneuver carefully to maintain their PSR headroom. In negotiations with Arsenal, who were eyeing Sesko before concluding a deal for Viktor Gyokeres, Leipzig quoted a package that could ultimately have been worth over $100 million, per sources, though it is believed the Bundesliga side would now consider offers close to $85 million.

That is a significant fee for United, who have already committed a combined $177 million on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha and are also targeting deals for a central midfielder and goalkeeper. However, the Old Trafford hierarchy are understood to believe they can press ahead with their pursuit of Sesko before lining up deals for the players that Amorim wants to move on.

With Marcus Rashford having joined Barcelona on loan, there are four unwanted players that United are looking to move on: Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia. All four were left behind when the club departed for their preseason tour of the United States last week. Garnacho is of interest to Chelsea, while Sancho has been linked with a move to Juventus as he enters the final year of his contract. In saved wages alone, finding new homes for the quartet could save United over half a million dollars a week, while Garnacho, in particular, could still command a significant fee.

That would go a long way towards allowing United to make a move for Sesko, who is prioritizing a switch to the Premier League and has dismissed interest from Saudi Arabia, according to CBS Sports sources. Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the Slovenian, but Sesko is said to prefer a switch to Old Trafford.

Despite the fourth highest annual revenue for a football club in 2024 -- in excess of $880 million -- United have been feeling the squeeze of the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations after a string of transfer flops over recent years. Failure to qualify for Europe placed further financial restrictions on Amorim's side.

Meanwhile Meanwhile United's current No.9 Rasmus Hojlund struck a timely opener in his side's 4-1 friendly win over Bournemouth at Chicago's Soldier Field. However, speaking after the match, Amorim offered the Dane no assurances over his future. "I'm really happy with Rasmus, but I don't know what is going to happen until the end of the market," Amorim said. "The important thing is that Rasmus is scoring goals. He's connecting really well with the team. He's improving.

"Again, I don't know what is going to happen until the market is closed. We suffered a lot because of the lack of goals last season."

Manchester United scored 44 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, finishing the campaign in 15th place and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.