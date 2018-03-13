Besiktas vs. Bayern Munich live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Germans are all but assured a spot in the next round

Bayern Munich aims to move on to the Champions League quarterfinals by finishing off Besiktas on Wednesday in the round of 16, with the Bavarian club holding a 5-0 advantage. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Bayern rests many of its stars and gets through no problem. Besiktas 2, Bayern 2 (2-7 on aggregate). 

