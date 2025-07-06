The United States and Mexico have climbed through the Concacaf Gold Cup tournament and will now meet in the final on Sunday, July 6, in Houston. Mexico has won this tournament nine times, including the most recent event in 2023, while the U.S. has won this tournament seven times, most recently as 2021. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium.

Here, you'll find all the top sportsbook promos available at the best betting sites for the 2025 Gold Cup Final, as well as a preview of the USA vs. Mexico match, including the latest odds.

Where to bet on the 2025 Gold Cup Final

Here's a closer look at the different sportsbook offers available to new users ahead of the Gold Cup Final.

The DraftKings promo code, the FanDuel promo code and the bet365 bonus code are all similar in that they are "bet and get" promotions where a first bet of at least $5 nets the user $150 in bonus bets. You have to win your first bet with FanDuel to receive the bonus bets, but it doesn't matter if your first wager at DraftKings or bet365 wins -- you'll receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

The BetMGM bonus and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code also give out bonus bets, but in a different way. BetMGM matches your first bet up to $1,500, meaning if that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets. Fanatics' offer is similar, but it spans the user's first 10 days with the sportsbook. Your first bet of the day for each of your first 10 days is covered for $100 each (if it loses) for a maximum return of $1,000 in bonus bets.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the rest as instead of bonus bets, you get 10 100% profit boosts after placing a first bet at least $1.

2025 Gold Cup Final betting preview

These two teams are plenty familiar with one another, and they now meet in the Gold Cup Final for the eighth time since 1993, with Mexico having won five of those championship matches.

The U.S. got through Group D with three wins over Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia, and Haiti. The Americans beat Costa Rica in a 4-3 penalty shootout in the quarterfinals before beating Guatemala 2-1 in the semifinals. As for Mexico, El Tri beat the Dominican Republic and Suriname in Group A play before beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 in the quarterfinals and Honduras 1-0 in the semifinals. Malik Tillman and Diego Luna each have scored three goals this tournament for the U.S., and Cesar Montes leads the Mexican side with three goals.

This match is expected to be close, and Mexico enters as a slim favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mexico is the +150 money line favorite, according to the latest USMNT vs. Mexico odds, with the U.S. listed at +215. A draw is priced at +200, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

In terms of Gold Cup prop bets, Mexico's Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez are the two favorites to score in this match, as they're priced at +245 and +260, respectively, as anytime goal scorers, and +600 and +650 to score first. For the American side, Patrick Agyemang and Brian White are the favorites to score. They're both +300 to score a goal and +750 to score the match's first goal.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to understand responsible gaming practices, which includes but is not limited to betting within your means and not trying to chase previous losses. The top sportsbooks all offer tools and resources to assist bettors, such as time and wager limits and the ability to take breaks from the app. National resources available include The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER, and many sportsbooks offer live 24/7 chat support.