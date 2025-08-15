The 2025/26 English Premier League season kicks off when defending champion Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday. Five games will unfold on Saturday, highlighted by Sunderland's return to the Premier League when they host West Ham at the Stadium of Light at 10 a.m. ET. The action continues on Sunday with three more fixtures, including a star-studded bout between Arsenal and Manchester United at 11:30 a.m. ET. The final fixture of Matchday 1 will take place on Monday when Leeds United host Everton at Elland Road. With so many matches set to unfold, there are plenty of soccer betting opportunities for bettors, who can utilize the top sportsbook promos from the best betting sites and apps.

Here's a closer look at the sportsbook promos that are available for Premier League Matchday 1, including how to claim each betting offer.

The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. DraftKings is offering $200 in bonus bets with a wager of $5 or more, whether it wins or loses, and is also offering more than $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket for the upcoming campaign. New users at bet365 can access either $150 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, or get up to a $1,000 first bet safety net.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and BetMGM bonus code offer bonus bets as well, but only if your first bets lose. The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code grants new users the ability to get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of at least $10.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a bit different. After new users lock in a first bet of $1 or more, they'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Premier League Matchday 1 betting preview

Liverpool begin their title defense with a home fixture against Bournemouth on Friday at 3 p.m. ET. The Reds cruised to the title last season, recording 25 wins, nine draws and four losses, finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal. Mohamed Salah won his fourth Golden Boot last season, equaling Thierry Henry for the most in Premier League history. The Egyptian finished with 29 goals and 18 goals and is priced at -115 to score against Bournemouth at DraftKings, where new users get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly:

Saturday's Premier League schedule is packed with five matches, including Sunderland's return to the Premier League following a seven-year absence from England's top flight. Sunderland host West Ham at the Stadium of Light at 10 a.m. ET. According to the latest Premier League odds at bet365, Sunderland are +210 underdogs, while the Hammers are +125 favorites, and a draw would return +240. Saturday's schedule also features fixtures like Aston Villa (+125) vs. Newcastle (+190), Tottenham (-280) vs. Burnley (+750) and Wolves (+550) vs. Manchester City (-225). You can bet on these games at bet365, where new users can get $150 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet:

Arguably the biggest match of the weekend takes place on Sunday when Manchester United host Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are coming off a disappointing campaign that saw them finish 15th, while the Gunners finished second with 74 points. Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six fixtures against Manchester United across all competitions. The Gunners are +110 money line favorites, while Man Utd are +240 underdogs. A draw is +240, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Sunday's schedule also features Chelsea (-190) vs. Crystal Palace (+460) and Nottingham Forest (+105) vs. Brentford (+250). Bet at FanDuel and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Responsible gaming is important, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. All the top sportsbooks have tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options and more. Some offer live 24/7 chat support, and all offer links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.