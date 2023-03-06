If you find yourself dragging along on this Monday, remember it could always be worse. You could be a Manchester United fan. And if you are a Manchester United fan who sat through an embarrassing 7-0 drubbing to Liverpool at Anfield, well at least you have a chance at getting right back on the horse this week with some Europa League action.

I'm Mike Goodman -- welcome to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter -- and not only do we have an amazing weekend of soccer to unpack, but it's a Champions League week with major excitement to look forward to. Let's get to it.

📺 Champions League: Last 16, second leg

Coverage starts each day at 2 pm. ET with Champions League Today on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ will offer a multicast feature allowing subscribers to watch two matches simultaneously in a split-screen view. You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.

All times U.S./Eastern.

Tuesday

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ➡️ CBS and Paramount+

Benfica vs. Brugge, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Wednesday

Bayern Munich vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Tottenham vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m. ➡️ CBS and Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line



🔵 Chelsea's last stand

Twenty3

Tuesday's marquee matchup is Chelsea hosting Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge. The struggling English side lost the first leg against Dortmund 1-0, so they've got work to do if they want to advance. Scoring two goals, however, seems likely to be a challenge for this Chelsea side. It has been 12 games since this side has scored more than a single goal. The last instance was a 2-0 win against lowly Bournemouth.

On the bright side, Chelsea's performances have been improving lately, and at least from an expected goals (xG) perspective, they've been generating enough chances to make you think it's possible. They've topped 1.5 xG in six of their last nine matches, and topped two xG twice, including in the first leg against Dortmund, where somehow they managed to not score despite taking a season-high 21 shots.

In his match prediction, James Benge thinks that there are enough signs of a thaw coming for Chelsea, that they could get it done on Tuesday.

Benge: "Chelsea seem likely to dominate possession and territory and this could just open up the door for Borussia Dortmund to make them pay on counterattacks, even without Karim Adeyemi. But the subzero Blues have to heat up sooner or later in front of goal, why not when Graham Potter needs it most? It might go all the way to extra time but I have a feeling Chelsea could get a 3-1 win to advance."

Three goals for Chelsea is quite a bold prediction. It would only be the third time all season that Chelsea have managed three goals. The last time they scored three goals was Oct. 8 against Wolverhampton and the time before that was Oct. 5 in the Champions League group stage against AC Milan. So why the optimism? One reason is that Reece James might be back, and if he is, there's a chance he can dominate his flank and lead Chelsea.

Benge: "At the time of writing, Chelsea are hopeful that Reece James will be back in time to take the field at Stamford Bridge, but Graham Potter will need his most important defender to be at something approaching full steam if he is to match the in-form Marco Reus, assuming the German occupies the left wing as he did in Dortmund's win over RB Leipzig. Reus' own fitness is often fleeting, but when he is available he tends to be worth the wait and has provided two goals and three assists. Equally if James can get motoring up the pitch, whether as a wing-back or full-back, he could force Reus into more defensive work than Edin Terzic might like."



Make sure to check out the rest of the week's predictions from our entire staff here.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🔴 Liverpool's historic demolition

The most anticipated matchup of the weekend became the season's most enduring blowout as Liverpool hung seven goals on Manchester United in a demolition for the ages. Here's a look at the last eight home games for the Reds against United:

7-0 Liverpool win

4-0 Liverpool win

0-0 draw

2-0 Liverpool win

3-1 Liverpool win

0-0 draw

0-0 draw

2-0 Liverpool win

Getty Images

For those keeping score, that's an 18-1 aggregate! Benge believes this could be a potential changing of the guard moment in attack for Liverpool.

Benge: "Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have an awfully long way to go before they can claim to be as devastating as Mohamed Salah's former hunting partners, but a brace each in a 7-0 win is quite the way to start. It's the biggest win against their great rivals, a side that beat them 4-0 and 5-0 last season. Most importantly of all, there is a path for these three to discover the same multiplicative powers that made Firmino, Mane and Salah the four most terrifying words in European football for a time."

And now let's get to some links:

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

