The 2024-25 Champions League quarterfinal round concludes Wednesday, April 16, with Bayern Munich visiting Inter Milan down 2-1 on aggregate. The German side enter this matchup off a 2-2 draw in Der Klassiker against rivals Borussia Dortmund, while Inter had a 3-1 win over Cagliari. Although both teams are in tight title races domestically, this is the competition they likely care more about.

Bayern Munich at Inter Milan odds

Total: 2.5 (Over -140, Under +110)

2.5 (Over -140, Under +110) Money line (odds via DraftKings): Bayern Munich +150, Draw +265, Inter Milan +165

Bayern Munich +150, Draw +265, Inter Milan +165 To Advance (odds via DraftKings): Inter Milan -300, Bayern Munich +230

The SportsLine Projection Model leans slightly to the Over in this matchup and says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan, on SportsLine. Expert Jon Eimer has made two picks for the second leg of this quarterfinal tie.

Inter Milan grabbed a 2-1 road win in the first leg thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez and Davide Frattesi. Martinez has been on fire of late for the Italian side, scoring in his last two Champions League matches and two of his last three Serie A matches. He's priced at +180 on DraftKings to find the back of the net, the most likely Inter player to score per the oddsmakers. Marcus Thuram, who scored in both legs in the Round of 16 and leads Inter in goals scored domestically, is +210 to find a goal. Although Inter Milan have plenty of firepower with their strikers, it's their defense that has been impressive this season. The side allowed just one goal in the Champions League group stage and has conceded twice so far in the knockout round. Inter has allowed just 32 goals in 31 matches domestically and has lost just once at home in Serie A.

The German giants have a long injury report, which significantly hurts their chances of completing a turnaround in the second leg. Jamal Musiala, Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies are all set to miss this match, as is legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. This means more pressure on Harry Kane, the team's leading scorer in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Kane, +120 to score, tallied three goals in the Round of 16 against Bayer Leverkusen and has two goals over his last three Bundesliga matches. Thomas Muller, who scored in the first leg of this quarterfinal tie, is likely to get the start for Vincent Kompany's side. He's priced at +380 to score.