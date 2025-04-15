Paris Saint-Germain head to Aston Villa Tuesday for the second leg of their tie in the 2024-25 Champions League quarterfinal round. PSG dominated Aston Villa in the first leg, holding a 3-1 lead on aggregate thanks to goals from Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes. Villa had won seven straight matches across all competitions prior to their setback in Paris.

PSG at Aston Villa odds

Total: 2.5 (Over -170, Under +135)

2.5 (Over -170, Under +135) Money line (odds via DraftKings): PSG +110, Draw +265, Aston Villa +225

PSG +110, Draw +265, Aston Villa +225 To Advance (odds via DraftKings): PSG -2000, Aston Villa +900

The SportsLine Projection Model leans to the Over in the second leg of this quarterfinal matchup and says one side of the money line has all the value. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for PSG vs. Aston Villa, on SportsLine. Expert Jon Eimer has locked in several picks on team totals and goalscorer props.

After repeated setbacks in the Champions League knockout stage, PSG's luck appears to be changing this time around. The French side has already captured the Ligue 1 title, so the focus for the rest of the season will be on this competition. PSG took down top seed Liverpool in the Round of 16, getting an equalizing goal in the second leg before winning on penalties. Ousmane Dembele, who has been seen as an underwhelming player given his talent level, is on pace for a career season with PSG. He is priced at +140 on DraftKings as an anytime goalscorer and leads the club with seven Champions League goals. Doue and Kvaratskhelia, who both scored in the first leg, are each +220 to add a goal Tuesday. Bradley Barcola, the team's second-leading scorer, is +180 to find a goal. He's likely to come off the bench in Tuesday's clash. PSG enter this match with a full week off and will get Marquinhos after he sat out the first leg due to a suspension.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is hoping to add yet another chapter to his old club's Champions League misery. Despite being down 3-1 on aggregate, Villa return home, where they have only lost once in domestic play this season. After the setback in Paris, they responded with a 3-0 win over Southampton thanks to a spark from Ollie Watkins off the bench. The star forward should get the start Tuesday and is +170 to score in this contest. Marcus Rashford, who joined the club on loan, is +210 to find the back of the net. Villa will be without Donyell Malen, who was not included in the Champions League squad due to transfer regulations. Leon Bailey is also doubtful for Emery's side with an injury.