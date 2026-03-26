It's the final international break before World Cup squads are named, and some of the biggest nations around the world have huge questions surrounding them. From Italy looking to avoid missing a third straight World Cup to Mexico's opening at starting keeper, which could lead to history, to the center back conundrum that Mauricio Pochettino is overseeing with the U.S. men's national team, this is a break where those need to be answered.

No one likes for questions to linger ahead of the World Cup, and if Italy can't answer theirs, they'll miss it altogether. Let's take a look at some of the biggest issues facing teams as they kick off the March international break.

Who partners Tim Ream and Chris Richards?

Arguably playing their biggest matches since the 2022 World Cup as they face Belgium and Portugal, Mauricio Pochettino's squad is becoming settled, but when looking back at how their current five-match unbeaten run began, there's something that this break will be important for figuring out. Pochettino's shift to a back three has improved the spine of the entire team. Even without defensive midfielder Tyler Adams, the back three has helped provide cover and flexibility while the USMNT attack pushes forward to keep pressure on their opposition.

Tim Ream and Chris Richards have risen to be the top of the center back depth chart, and it would likely take an injury for them not to be in the starting XI when the World Cup kicks off, but as for who the third center back is, it's anyone's guess. Augsburg center back Noahkai Banks wasn't called in as he weighs if his future lies with the German national team or the USMNT, while Auston Trusty, Joe Scally, Mark McKenzie, and Tanner Tessmann could all be in contention for getting minutes at center back.

All four have logged minutes for their clubs in back threes, and facing strikers like Romelu Lukaku and Goncalo Ramos will give World Cup level tests to each of them. Trusty, Scally, and McKenzie have been unable to translate strong club form to their national team play, while Tessmann has only been used in midfield under Pochettino, but the USMNT know a thing or two about last-minute center backs emerging. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Ream, now 38, wasn't involved in camps during the lead up before stepping in to steady the defense for a round of 16 finish, and under Pochettino, there's a strong possibility that something similar could happen.

Can Italy do it?

The Azzurri are 180 minutes from making the World Cup for the first time in the last three editions. Unfortunately, that also means that they're 90 minutes from missing a third consecutive World Cup, as this is a massive international window for Gennaro Gattuso's squad. Italy have had to dig so deep down the roster that they called in Federico Chiesa, who has struggled for playing time with Liverpool, only to then replace him with Nicolo Cambiaghi due to his lack of fitness.

For a team who was spoiled for choice all around the pitch, things have changed around Italian soccer. Even before failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, warning signs were there as Italy failed to advance past the group stage of the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. It's a small group of only eight teams to have won the men's World Cup, and it's an elite list that Italy are part of, although in comparison to the others, there is much work to do to win another one. Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France, Uruguay, Spain, and England are the others to have accomplished this feat and all better equipped to contend this summer.

Pitted against Northern Ireland and then the winner of Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Italians should be the favorites to make the World Cup, but they also would've been favorites to win their World Cup qualifying group and failed to do that, leading to this situation where they could miss out yet again.

Doing so in an expanded World Cup would be one of the most disappointing things that could've happened to Italy, but if strikers Gianluca Scamacca, Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, and Pio Esposito can't lead them back to the big stage, this will be a long summer for the Italians.

Italy playoff schedule

Thursday, March 26

Path A

Italy vs. Northern Ireland, 3:45 p.m. (Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia)

Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3:45 p.m. (Cardiff City Stadium)



Tuesday, March 31

Italy or Northern Ireland vs. Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina

The break of Memo Ochoa?

For Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre, it seemed like his biggest squad question would be who is going to back up Raul Jimenez at the nine until a torn Achilles tendon to starting keeper Luis Angel Malagon has left El Tri going back to the drawing board. With their keeper being ruled out of the World Cup, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo, and Raul Rangel have all been called up for friendlies that will see Mexico face Portugal and Belgium.

Rangel had rotated with Malagon during friendlies, gaining experience ahead of the defense and has been leading a serious charge with Chivas looking to top Liga MX, but with Ochoa there, history could be made. If he makes Mexico's squad, it will be the sixth World Cup that the experienced keeper has been involved in, which would also be the most ever. Now 40 and playing his club soccer in Cyprus, it could be a long shot for Ochoa to start at this World Cup, but considering he has kept going to continue playing post 2022, nothing can be ruled out. Aguirre has rotated heavily since taking over as Mexico manager, but the constant has been Ochoa hanging around the squad. Making 152 appearances for El Tri, if he can make his 153rd a special one, Ochoa could be between the sticks to open the World Cup against South Africa.