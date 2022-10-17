An English Championship match between Sheffield United and Blackpool resulted in a 3-3 draw with no shortage of drama. The game included a 98th-minute equalizer, a late missed penalty, four red cards and an altercation that happened after the clock ran out.

"Lots of feelings. Frustration, delight, a bit of anger in certain directions. Every emotion you can probably think, that you could imagine probably getting after the game of football," said Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton.

The scuffle between the two teams came after the final whistle. Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Blackpool's Caolan Lavery were two of four people that received red cards due to the altercation.

The match was played at Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United. The hosts entered the day as the top team in the standings and took an early 2-0 lead with goals by James McAtee (8') and Iliman Ndiaye (23'). Blackpool's Jerry Yates gave his team a fighting chance and scored two goals before the 45th minute. Kenny Dougall then ave the visiting team a 3-2 lead just six minutes in to the second half.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster had a chance to tie during the 88th minute with a penalty kick but missed his opportunity by hitting the post.

Eight minutes after the extra time began, Sheffield United had a corner kick and Oliver Norwood finally found the equalizer with a right foot shot from the center of the box. Appleton was not happy with that one, saying that three Blades were offside.

"I did have my say because I was disappointed. I thought they [the officials] had a poor day today," Appleton told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom described the game as "chaotic" during his postgame interview. He said his team's first two goals were good but they were sloppy with the ball and got punished for some errors at the back.