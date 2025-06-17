Boca Juniors' first match at the new-look Club World Cup was as entertaining as it gets, with the Argentine club's fans making the most of their time in South Florida on Tuesday for the team's 2-2 draw with Benfica.

The match itself was entertaining in its own right, with Boca taking a 2-0 lead within the opening 30 minutes before Benfica staged a comeback, all while the two teams collected a total of three red cards along the way. The support for Boca, though, was equally as entertaining both in terms of the in-stadium atmosphere as well as the celebratory mood they created over the course of the day.

Boca Juniors fans are expected to have made up the bulk of the 55,000 that filled Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, though that was not the only place they were spotted in large numbers. They were spotted on local beaches and at other nearby attractions during the day, while a group of supporters essentially took over an area Walmart and were in full voice.

One fan even told Spanish-language media that he sold his car to join fellow Boca fans in the Miami area, where the team will be based for a few more days. They return to play on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium against Germany's Bayern Munich in one of the more anticipated matches of the second round of group play.

Supporters of South American, African teams in full force

The early days of the Club World Cup have been ones defined by contrasts, not only in the level of play between opponents but also in crowd size. While some matches, like Chelsea's 2-0 win over LAFC on Monday in Atlanta, will be remembered for their low attendance figures, fans of several teams are showing up in large numbers.

Fans of Brazil's Palmeiras and Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis, for example, took over New York's Times Square ahead of their teams' matches on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Supporters of Egypt's Al Ahly, meanwhile, made up the majority of the crowd in the Club World Cup opener on Saturday against Inter Miami despite the match taking place at Hard Rock Stadium.

It is unclear how much these fans paid for tickets since there have been several reports that FIFA has lowered prices ahead of the start of the tournament, though the sizable support for those clubs comes as little surprise. Though many in Europe have viewed the tournament, which was expanded from eight teams to 32 teams, with skepticism, supporters and teams alike from South America and Africa are taking the Club World Cup very seriously.