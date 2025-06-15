After watching Bayern Munich dismantle amateur side Auckland City FC 10-0 to kick off play in Group C, Boca Juniors and Benfica will know that each will need all three points in this match at the Club World Cup. With group stage play being a grind and Bayern already taking a strong step to winning the group, if this match ends in a draw, it could come down to goal difference to determine who emerges out of the group.

Boca Juniors have been strong in the first phase of league play in the Argentine top-flight level for first place in Group A with only three losses this season, while Benfica narrowly lost out on winning the Portugese league to Sporting. It will be an intense atmosphere in Miami for the match as the tournament is in full swing.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Boca Junior vs. Benfica, odds

Date : Monday, June 16 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Monday, June 16 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Boca Juniors +375; Draw +270; Benfica -140

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

What's at stake?

This match is all about keeping pace. In group stage play, it can feel like a team has ample chances to advance since they'll play three games, but that isn't always the case. For Boca and Benfica, you almost have to assume that you won't win a game against Bayern Munich, making this Matchday 1 fixture just as important as a matchday three fixture.

Predicted lineups

Boca Juniors: Agustin Marchesin, Lucas Blondel, Marcos Rojo,Ayrton Costa, Lautaro Blanco, Milton Delgado, Kevin Zenon, Ander Hererra, Alan Velezco, Edinson Cavani, Miguel Merentiel

Benfica: Samuel Sorares, Nicolas Otamendi, Antonio Silva, Alvara Carreras, Tomas Araujo, Orkin Kikcu, Florentino Luis, Samuel Dahl, Bruma, Vangelis Pavlidis, Kerem Akurkoglu

Player to watch

Vangelis Pavlidis, Benfica: A dark horse to win the Golden Boot for this tournament, the Greek striker is coming off an impressive season. With 28 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, he was at the center of everything that Benfica did. Rounding out his first season with the club, there would be no better way to head into the offseason than leading the team on a deep run in the Club World Cup.

Storyline to watch

Can Boca Juniors channel their history? Despite their rich history, this is only Boca's second appearance at the Club World Cup. They last appeared in 2007, being knocked out by Milan in the final, but in a balanced Group C, they'll have a chance to advance. Legends like Diego Maradona have put on the Boca shirt, and there are players with winning pedigrees in this squad if they can get it going.

Prediction

Benfica's attack will have just a bit too much to deal with in this match. Pavlidis can score at will and Boca will need to defend tightly to prevent him from netting multiple goals in the match as Benfica kick off the tournament with a shutout victory. Pick: Boca Juniors 0, Benfica 2

More Club World Cup

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.