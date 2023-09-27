Boca Juniors host Palmeiras at La Bombonera in the opening leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal on Thursday. Jorge Almiron's side saw off Racing Club to get here while Abel Ferreira's men advanced past Deportivo Pereira to reach the final four. Boca have not won the Libertadores since 2007 but boast six titles of which four arrived during a rich seven-year spell in the early 2000s while Palmeiras have three of their own including the back-to-back 2020 and 2021 editions. Xeneize emerged from their group including Monagas, Deportivo Pereira and Colo Colo before seeing off Nacional to set up their Racing clash which has led them to a first Libertadores semifinal since 2020. Verdao have seen off Bolivar, Barcelona SC and Cerro Porteno in the group stage before an all-Brazilian round of 16 meeting with Atletico Mineiro and then Boca's group opponents Deportivo Pereira. After falling short at this stage last year, Ferreira will be keen to get back to the final.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, September 28 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 28 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires, Argentina TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: Fubo

beIN Sports USA | Fubo Odds: Boca +175; Draw: +200; Palmeiras +150

Team news

Boca: Jorge Figal and Nicolas Valentini should join Marcos Rojo in defense ahead of goalkeeper Sergio Romero while Marcelo Weigandt and Frank Fabra should form a back five. Pol Fernandez, Ezequiel Fernandez and Valentin Barco should make up the midfield although Cristian Medina could also be considered given his regular goal contributions. Edinson Cavani should lead the line alongside Miguel Merentiel although Lucas Janson, Dario Benedetto and Exequiel Zeballos are also in contention.

Potential Boca XI: Romero; Weigandt, Figal, Rojo, Valentini, Fabra; P Fernandez, E Fernandez, Barco; Merentiel, Cavani.

Palmeiras: Rony could come in for Endrick to lead from the start while Artur could form part of a trio behind the lead attacker along with Ze Rafael and Mayke. Raphael Veiga should keep up his goal threat from the midfield alongside Gabriel Menino while Murilo and Gustavo Gomez should pair together in central defense.

Potential Palmeiras XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez; Menino, Veiga; Artur, Rafael, Mayke; Rony.

Prediction

This one promises to be tight so a draw is very possibly on the cards which would suit Palmeiras ahead of the return leg in Sao Paulo. Boca cannot afford to lose this one but will hope that home advantage is enough for them to notch a narrow victory and first leg lead. Pick: Boca 1, Palmeiras 1.