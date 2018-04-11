Boca Juniors vs. Palmeiras live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa Libertadores on TV, stream online

The Argentine and Brazilian giants meet up for an enticing group stage match

There's a big-time battle in the Copa Libertadores group stage on Wednesday night, as six-time champions Boca Juniors visit Palmeiras, who won the cup back in 1999. Both teams are contenders to make it far in this competition as Palmeiras is in first in Group H with six points, while Boca is second with four.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Both teams are coming off inconsistent performances at the weekend, and this is an opportunity for one of the teams to take command of the group. Boca has been shaky at the back but is able to control the ball and get a late equalizer on the road. Palmeiras 1, Boca 1.

