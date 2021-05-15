Boca Juniors welcome rival River Plate to La Bombonera on Sunday for the quarterfinals of Argentina's Copa de la Liga, and you can see the match on Paramount+. With eight teams remaining in the competition, both clubs are looking to improve on some poor recent form and take one step towards the league title.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 16

: Sunday, May 16 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET Location : La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

: La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires, Argentina Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Boca +110; Draw +220; River +220 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Boca: This team did not find a replacement for striker Ramon Abila before sending him on loan to Minnesota United. Can you guess what has happened as of late? Boca haven't scored in their last three games, losing each 1-0. That was two losses in the Copa Libertadores and one to lowly Patronato, though Boca were resting players. Still, Carlos Tevez isn't 28 anymore, and while he can still deliver, he needs help. Sebastian Villa can change a game in a second, but it needs to be sharper in the final third. This could be the perfect time for Cristiano Pavon to step up.

River: Preparation for this game was greatly derailed on Sunday when it was revealed that 10 players have tested positive for COVID. Many of them are key players like striker Rafael Santos Borre and midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz. It's unclear if there is a chance they were false positives and if they could be cleared to play, but River are proceeding as if they won't be available. That means a huge task is at hand for Marcelo Gallardo when coming up with his starting XI. He could be fielding a whole lot more young players than he had hoped. What a test this could be.

Prediction

While Boca have been so inconsistent in front of goal, they get it going against an undermanned River side to move into the last four. Pick: Boca 2, River 1