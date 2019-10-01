Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Copa Libertadores live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch Superclasico online

South America giants and in-city rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors meet on Tuesday night in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal at El Monumental in a rematch of last year's final, which River won. The two teams met recently in league play, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw. The Superclasico is one of the world's top rivalries and hopefully this time will be violence-free after the hectic scenes of a year ago. Boca Juniors has the second most titles all time with six and is looking to get back into the final, while River Plate has four and hopes this season the fifth arrives.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 1



: Tuesday, Oct. 1 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET



: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : El Monumental (Buenos Aires, Argentina)



: El Monumental (Buenos Aires, Argentina) TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Boca: +295 | River: +100 | Draw: +230 | O/U: 2

Storylines

River Plate: This team hosted Boca on Sept. 1 and created a ton of chances, yet the match finished scoreless. If anything, it will come down to River's finishing because it is confident in being able to break down Boca's defense. Expect this side to play fast, especially out wide before looking to play to feet towards the top of the box to create its best chances.

Boca Juniors: A team with at times questionable play in the back, it has shown some signs of improvement this season, especially from goalkeeper Esteban Andrada. Boca leads the league with a 5-3-0 record, and it didn't even concede a goal until the eighth game. This team will lean on Andrada and his cat-like quickness between the pipes against any potential attack.

Prediction

A match with plenty of action and drama sees River Plate take a slight lead ahead of the second leg.

Pick: River Plate 2, Boca Juniors 1