Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Copa Libertadores prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The first finalist of the 2019 Copa Libertadores final will be known by Tuesday night. River Plate and Boca Juniors square off at La Bombonera in the second leg of their semifinal with River holding a 2-0 lead following the first leg between the rivals earlier this month. The winner advances to face either Gremio or Flamengo on Nov. 23 in Santiago, Chile.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa Libertadores: Boca vs. River

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 22



: Tuesday, Oct. 22 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET



: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : La Bombonera



: La Bombonera TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Boca +155 | River +185 | Draw +220

Storylines

Boca: It looks like Mauro Zarate will start up top with Jan Hurtado, which makes sense as the team needs an injection of something different to try and turn the tide. Hurtado is a rising Venezuelan talent who has a load of potential but hasn't made the most of his chances so far. Here's a chance to instantly become a club hero.

River: They've got a good advantage and should feel confident in building off of it. While Boca has quality in central defense, the weakness on the wings mean there will be changes to be had. If they score two goals, this one is over.

Boca vs. River prediction

Boca gets the victory, but River holds on to advance to the final.

Pick: Boca 2, River 1