Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Copa Libertadores Superclasico final postponed due to rain

Heavy rain means the game will be played on Sunday

The highly-anticipated Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate won't begin on Saturday. The two-leg affair has been postponed due to heavy rain, and the first leg will now kick off on Sunday, CONMEBOL announced.

The bitter rivals were expected to take the field on Saturday afternoon but heavy rain overnight in Buenos Aires left the field unplayable. The federation stated that the game will now take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

It's the first final between Argentina's two biggest clubs, with the return leg scheduled for Nov. 24. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories