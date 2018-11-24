Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Fans attack Boca bus, game postponed until Sunday
It's a crazy scene down in Buenos Aires and the big final has been pushed back to accommodate
The big Copa Libertadores final second leg on Saturday in Argentina between Boca Juniors and River Plate has been pushed back to Sunday. Fans of River Plate were seen attacking the bus of Boca as it neared the Estadio Monumental, and it turns out players of Boca were hurt as a result. Some players were seen vomiting and trying to clear their eyes after being attacked with pepper spray, others had cuts and other injuries.
As a result, CONMEBOL initially announced the game would kickoff at 6 p.m. local time, but TyC Sports reported just before 5:30 p.m. ET that the game had been postponed to Sunday. You can stream the game on fuboTV (Try for free).
This comes three years after Boca fans attacked River Plate players inside La Bombonera with pepper spray.
Here's the attack:
Look at the damage inside the Boca bus:
Tato Aguilera of TyC Sports reported that at least three Boca players were hurt, one being starting midfielder Pablo Perez who returned to the stadium with an eye patch.
More to come.
