Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Fans attack Boca bus, game postponed until Sunday

The big Copa Libertadores final second leg on Saturday in Argentina between Boca Juniors and River Plate has been pushed back to Sunday. Fans of River Plate were seen attacking the bus of Boca as it neared the Estadio Monumental, and it turns out players of Boca were hurt as a result. Some players were seen vomiting and trying to clear their eyes after being attacked with pepper spray, others had cuts and other injuries.

As a result, CONMEBOL initially announced the game would kickoff at 6 p.m. local time, but TyC Sports reported just before 5:30 p.m. ET that the game had been postponed to Sunday.

This comes three years after Boca fans attacked River Plate players inside La Bombonera with pepper spray.

Incidents prior to the Libertadores final: Boca's team bus got absolutely destroyed by River fans and there are all sorts of troubles at the entrances. Possible one-hour postponement or even suspension being considered. pic.twitter.com/2PMXfhmczW — Daniel Edwards 💚 (@DanEdwardsGoal) November 24, 2018

Footage from inside the bus which transferred Boca’s players..



🎥@MARCAClaroARG pic.twitter.com/oDiLQP2PaV — Boca in English (@CABJ_English) November 24, 2018

Tato Aguilera of TyC Sports reported that at least three Boca players were hurt, one being starting midfielder Pablo Perez who returned to the stadium with an eye patch.

