Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Fans attack players with tear gas, start time of final moved back
It's a crazy scene down in Buenos Aires and the big final has been pushed back to accommodate
The big Copa Libertadores final second leg on Saturday in Argentina between Boca Juniors and River Plate has been pushed back an hour. Fans of River Plate were seen attacking the bus of Boca as it neared the Estadio Monumental, and it turns out players of Boca were hurt as a result. Some players were seen vomiting and trying to clear their eyes after being attacked with pepper spray, others had cuts.
As a result, CONMEBOL announced the game would kickoff at 6 p.m. local time, which is 4 p.m. ET. But, there are now doubts as to whether the game will be played after some Boca players were taken away from the stadium in an ambulance.
This comes three years after Boca fans attacked River Plate players inside La Bombonera with pepper spray.
Here's the attack:
Look at the damage inside the Boca bus:
Tato Aguilera of TyC Sports reported that at least three Boca players were hurt, one being starting midfielder Pablo Perez. That news has led to speculation that the game will likely be played another day as it would make little sense for the game to be played with Boca not having all of its players.
CBS Sports will update this story as more becomes available.
