Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Game postponed again after bus attack, new time and date yet to be determined

The big Copa Libertadores final second leg scheduled for Saturday in Argentina between Boca Juniors and River Plate was pushed back to Sunday, and on Sunday it was pushed back again to a day and time yet to be determined.

Fans of River Plate were seen attacking the bus of Boca as it neared the Estadio Monumental on Saturday, and players of Boca were hurt as a result. Some players were seen vomiting and trying to clear their eyes after being hit with pepper spray, others had cuts and other injuries.

CONMEBOL tried to play the match on Saturday and delayed it multiple times before stating it would be on Sunday, but Boca Juniors formally requested that the match be postponed due to the team not being at 100 percent. Midfielder Pablo Perez, the club said, has 40 percent vision in one eye as a result of the attack.

Here's the attack:

Incidents prior to the Libertadores final: Boca's team bus got absolutely destroyed by River fans and there are all sorts of troubles at the entrances. Possible one-hour postponement or even suspension being considered. pic.twitter.com/2PMXfhmczW — Daniel Edwards 💚 (@DanEdwardsGoal) November 24, 2018

Look at the damage inside the Boca bus:

Footage from inside the bus which transferred Boca’s players..



🎥@MARCAClaroARG pic.twitter.com/oDiLQP2PaV — Boca in English (@CABJ_English) November 24, 2018

Tato Aguilera of TyC Sports reported that two Boca players, one being Perez, were sent to the hospital as a result.

The presidents of both clubs are in agreement of the game being postponed. Speaking to Fox Deportes on Saturday, River's Rodolfo D'Onofrio and Boca's Daniel Angelici both said the game should be played when the teams are at 100 percent health.

