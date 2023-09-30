One of soccer's most notable rivalries returns for another edition this weekend.

Boca Juniors host River Plate on Sunday in an early season clash, though the timing of the game will not make the rivalry any less fierce. Both sides will be eager to pick up all three points in a rivalry well known for the sense of competition felt both on the field and off it.

Here's what you need to know before turning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 1 | 1 p.m. ET Location: La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires, Argentina Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Boca Juniors +245; Draw +205; River Plate +111

Storylines

Boca Juniors: The hosts have started the Primera Division season in less-than-ideal form with two wins out of six but have balanced that with a deep run in the Copa Libertadores. The major matchup actually comes in the midst of a huge week for Boca, who just played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal against Palmeiras and travel to Brazil for the second leg next Thursday. Boca will likely count on the likes of Lucas Janson, who has two goals in league play this season, and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani to ensure they pick up points on Sunday.

River Plate: The visitors have fared a little better in league play with three wins out of six, but have the benefit of rest and the ability to focus solely on this matchup this week. Pablo Solari has been in strong form with three goals so far this season, while former West Ham defender Manuel Lanzini is also expected to play a part on Sunday.

Prediction

Form and the extra days off benefit River Plate, which means they may be able to pick up three meaningful points away from home. Pick: Boca Juniors 1, River Plate 2