Boca Juniors vs. River Plate live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Superclasico on TV, stream online
It's the Superclasico from El Monumental
It's one of the world's biggest rivalries - Boca Juniors vs. River Plate. The Argentine giants meet on Sunday in league action, with Boca in first place and River in 11th.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: Fanatiz
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Boca has won every game in the league, but this is a tough test. To their advantage, River is coming off Copa Libertadores elimination and isn't 100 percent fit. Boca takes advantage. Boca 2, River 1.
