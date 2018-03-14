Boca Juniors vs. River Plate live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Supercopa Argentina on TV, stream online
The rivals meet for the super cup on Wednesday
Boca Juniors and River Plate meet on Wednesday night in the Argentine Super Cup for the latest chapter of one of the world's greatest rivalries.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Boca has been the sharper of the two, currently sitting in first place in the league while River is 18th and 23 points off their pace. But when these two get together, you never know. Both have injury issues, but Boca's form carries over for a narrow win.
Boca 2, River 1.
