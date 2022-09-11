One of the most storied derby matches in the world will take center stage as Argentine giants Boca Juniors and River Plate meet on Sunday. Both teams aren't performing to their lofty expectations but they sit only four points out of first place in the Primera Division with 17 matches played. Being level on points, this will be an especially critical match which adds fuel to the fire of the derby.

Neither side have lost in their last five matches, but River Plate haven't won a league match at La Bombonera since 2015. Marcelo Gallardo has had a tough job this season after losing Enzo Fernadez and Julian Alvarez to the transfer market, but River have built a balanced attack with 14 different players scoring at least one goal this season. Boca Juniors have had one of the leakiest defenses in Argentina allowing 22 goals but the team has performed much better at home, only losing two matches.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Sep. 11 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Sep. 11 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires

: La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Boca Juniors +195; Draw +190; River Plate +126 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Boca Juniors: Sebastian Villa not being available for the match will be a big blow for Boca. The winger has been involved in 10 goals during the season but has been out since the end of August with a knee injury. Hugo Ibarra will also be without Exequel Zeballos and Diego Gonzalez.

River Plate: Pablo Solari is in doubt for River Plate as Gallardo's depth has been tested while Bruno Zuculini will also miss the match as he continues to serve a suspension from a red card against Barracas Central.

Prediction

A hotly contested match will be fit for excitement from start to finish but Boca's home advantage will be too much to overcome. Pick: Boca Juniors 2, River Plate 1