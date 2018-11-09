Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Prediction, Copa Libertadores pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

When you speak of high-end club soccer rivalries, Real Madrid and Barcelona, known as El Clasico, normally comes to mind for casual soccer fans. On Saturday, however, the world will be treated to the Superclasico in Argentina between two storied teams at the peak of their competition. Boca Juniors hosts River Plate for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final, essentially South America's version of the Champions League. This marks the first time these two rivals have met in the final of South America's major continental tournament. It's also the last time the tournament format will feature a home and away two-leg final. Copa Libertadores will feature a single elimination game moving forward. Here's how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Leg 1: Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

Date : Saturday, Nov. 10



: Saturday, Nov. 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina



: La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina TV channel : Fox Deportes



: Fox Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Boca Juniors +145 / River Plate +230 / Draw +190

Storylines

Boca: The team has had its fair share of injuries but has been able to battle through the tournament. It got through the group stage on the final day with the help of Palmeiras, only to then eliminate the Brazilian club in the semifinals. Boca's star striker Dario Benedetto missed nearly a year due to injury but came up huge in the semis, scoring three times over two legs.

River: The club will be without manager Marcelo Gallardo for both legs after he ignored a touchline ban by providing instructions to his team in the locker room during the second leg of the Libertadores semifinal against Gremio. CONMEBOL has issued a four-game suspension as a result of Gallardo's actions. He's not even allowed to be in the stadium for this one.

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate prediction

In league play, River picked up a win at Boca earlier in the season when Boca's injuries were piling up. Since then, Boca has been able to create some serious momentum in the tournament and has plenty of confidence. Agustin Rossi in goal is the big question mark, but he's been up to the task as of late. Boca gets a slight advantage ahead of the second leg.

Pick: Boca Juniors (+145)