Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch Copa Libertadores final online

The Copa Libertadores concludes on Saturday when River Plate hosts rival Boca Juniors in the second leg. The two met nearly two weeks ago in the first leg at La Bombonera, and the game ended 2-2. River is the slight favorite with the second leg at home, but away goals don't count for more than home goals in the final.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

Date : Saturday, Nov. 24



: Saturday, Nov. 24 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires



: Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires TV channel : Fox Deportes



Fox Deportes

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Boca +280 / River +115 / Draw +205

Storylines

Boca: Boca isn't pleased with the result in the first leg, feeling like it should have a goal advantage, but the confidence won't be impacted at all. The club has had some fantastic results at River Plate, especially with Carlos Tevez, and the team will feel confident in getting the victory and lifting the trophy. But keep an eye on star Cristian Pavon, who is a game-time decision due to an injury he picked up in the first leg.

River: The club is still without head coach Marcello Gallardo, who is suspended for both legs of the final. He could not enter the stadium for the first leg, but in the second he can be in attendance. He just can't have communication with the team or offer instructions.

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate prediction

So many players on Boca know what it's like to win at River. Tevez has done it, and even the guys that joined in the last couple years do too. It's no easy task, but they'll be up for it. We'll likely see Dario Benedetto start up top since he's been on fire, and he comes up big with Tevez to earn Boca the crown.

Pick: Boca (+280)