Boca Juniors welcome River Plate to La Bombonera on Sunday for the latest edition of El Superclasico in league play. With the league divided into two groups in their current format, River are in sixth place in Group A out of 13 teams, while Boca are in fifth place in Group B. One of the world's biggest and best rivalries, this is the kind of match you will be able to watch on Paramount + later this year as Argentinian and Brazilian soccer joins the platform in addition to the UEFA Champions League, NWSL, CONCACAF coverage and more.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, March 14

: Sunday, March 14 Time : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET Location : La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

: La Bombonera -- Buenos Aires, Argentina TV: TyC Sports Internacional USA

TyC Sports Internacional USA Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Boca: Edwin Cardona makes the squad despite some doubt due to injury, but all eyes will be on whether former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo plays. The Argentina international figures to begin the game on the bench with Lisandro Lopez and Carlos Izquierdoz expected to start at centerback. Don't be shocked of he comes in, potentially even at fullback, depending on how the match goes.

River: It's been a slow start to the season for Marcelo Gallardo's group. The clear favorites in Group A, they've won two and lost two so far and sit six points from the top. They showed their current ability with the 5-0 win over Racing in the Super Cup, but they will be looking to replicate that in the league. Though, with just three goals conceded in four games, the defense continues to play at a high level. they just need the attack to match it.

Prediction

The teams share the points in a physical match that sees both finish with 10 players. Pick: Boca 1, River 1