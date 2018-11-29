Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Real Madrid's stadium will host second leg of Copa Libertadores
The final is set for Madrid, Spain on Sunday, Dec. 9
The Copa Libertadores final second leg between Boca Juniors and River Plate has its venue. After the game was postponed following the attack on the Boca Juniors bus by River Plate fans, CONMEBOL announced that the game wouldn't take place in Argentina. It's now found a new home.
CONMEBOL announced on Thursday that the game will be played at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain on Dec. 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Boca Juniors' president, Daniel Angelici, said his team will not play in the final before it pursues every legal action it can to be awarded the victory based on what the club believes is River Plate clearly breaking specific rules regarding safety and security. CONMEBOL announced the punishments for River Plate from the federation on Thursday, and those were the next two home matches without fans and a fine of $400,000.
Boca plans on taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for sport. There's still a chance the match doesn't take place and that victory is awarded to Boca, but this announcement makes it more likely that the game will be played. The game will be available on fuboTV (Try for free).
