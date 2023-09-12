The Argentina national team will play their second World Cup qualifier when they visit Bolivia on Tuesday. Fresh off of beating Ecuador 1-0 in their opener on a Lionel Messi free kick golazo, the Argentines head to the difficult altitude of La Paz in a game they are expected to win. Meanwhile, Bolivia lost to Brazil in their opener and will look to secure at least a point to build some early momentum.
Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:
How to watch and odds
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 12 | Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Hernando Siles -- La Paz, Bolivia
- TV: Universo | Live stream: TBD
- Odds: Bolivia +480; Draw +290; Argentina -190
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Storylines
All eyes were on whether Messi would play after logging so many minutes for Inter Miami and then coming off a few minutes early against Ecuador. Lionel Scaloni had said that Messi felt something during the game and asked to be taken off, and after undergoing tests after the game, he appeared to be eligible to play, but he was not named to the starting lineup or the bench, meaning he won't feature.
The team has more than enough depth to win this without Messi, but the chances of winning greatly increase with him in the lineup, of course. In attack, it will be Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Gonzalez.
Prediction
With Messi leading the way, Argentina get off to a fast start with Julian Alvarez also finding the net. Pick: Argentina 2, Bolivia 0