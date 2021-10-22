AC Milan have the chance to put Napoli under pressure at the summit of the Serie A table if they can beat Bologna away on Saturday on Paramount+ to provisionally go top. Stefano Pioli's men are unbeaten so far this season although they have struggled on their return to the UEFA Champions League while Sinisa Mihajlovic's side are quietly lurking inside the upper half of the table after an unpredictable start to the campaign.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information and odds

Date: Saturday, Oct. 23 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 23 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara -- Bologna, Italy

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara -- Bologna, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bologna +250; Draw +250; AC Milan +110 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bologna: The Rossoblu drew with Udinese last time out. Musa Barrow and Marko Arnautovic are key with three goals apiece and the former regularly scores the opening goal in victories for Mihajlovic's men. They are unbeaten at home in Serie A this term and ae looking to make it four without defeat at Renato Dall'Ara.

AC Milan:

The Rossoneri won their last meeting 2-1 with Ante Rebic and Franck Kessie on target while Milan are actually unbeaten in 11 against Bologna with the hosts looking for a first win against their visitors since early 2016. The current scoring tally during this period of dominance makes for ugly reading for the Rossoblu with Milan leading 23-7.

Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz have each scored three times this season while Pioli's men are unbeaten on the road this season and in seven away games in total. Their last loss was to Lazio back in April.

Prediction

Milan have won by tight margins of late with their last three wins all by one goal. It would not be a huge surprise to see them triumph again here by another narrow final score. Pick: Bologna 0-1 AC Milan.