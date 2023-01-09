On Monday, when Bologna takes the field on Monday against Atalanta on Paramount+, it will be without starting left winger Musa Barrow. The Gambian attacker missed the club's last match against Roma and won't be with the team as he recovers from a hip injury. Atalanta will take all the help it can get, after it went into the World Cup break on a three-game losing streak and was only able to pull out a draw in its first match back against Spezia. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try completely free for seven days.

Kickoff from Stadio Renalto Dall'Ara in Bologna is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Atalanta vs. Bologna odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atalanta as the +108 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Bologna as the +250 underdog. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Bologna vs. Atalanta date: Monday, January 9

Bologna vs. Atalanta time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Bologna vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He went an astounding 50-25-1 on Premier League predictions in 2022 for a profit of more than $1,800 for $100 bettors. Anyone who follows him is way up.

For Bologna vs. Atalanta, Eimer is backing Atalanta to win at +108 odds. La Dea needs a positive result and has to set the tone in its attacking third. Starting keeper Juan Musso (ankle) has been out for the last six matches and isn't expected back until next week. Marco Sportiello has filled in and has had an underwhelming 65.4% save rate minding the net during those games.

However, in the attack, Atalanta should have Duvan Zapata available after he picked up a knock to his knee in his last start against Spezia. Still, he only has one goal so far this season after scoring 10 last year. Instead, Ademola Lookman should be the target man against a Bologna side that has seen opponents put the fifth-most shots on target per 90 minutes this season (4.44).

"With 24 goals scored and 17 goals conceded over their first 16 games, [Atalanta] really isn't a bad squad, but it is in a rut and desperately needs a win," Eimer told SportsLine. "I think it'll be messy, but I believe Atalanta is going to show up against a Bologna side that is very coin-flippy." Stream the game here.

