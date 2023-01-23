Italian Serie A action continues when Bologna takes on Cremonese on Monday on Paramount+. Bologna are 11th in the Italian Serie A table and are working with a comfortable 13-point cushion on the relegation zone. They're also one point away from surging into the top half, while Cremonese find themselves stuck at the bottom of the table and facing a nine-point deficit to the safety of 16th place. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try completely free for 30 days using code SERIE A until 1/31/23.

Kickoff from Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Bologna vs. Cremonese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bologna as the -111 favorites (risk $111 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese the +350 underdog. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, using code SERIEA (valid through 1/31/23) for 30 days completely free.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Tulsa King." You can try Paramount+ free for 30 days with the code SERIEA, so sign up here.

How to watch Bologna vs. Cremonese

Bologna vs. Cremonese date: Monday, Jan. 23

Bologna vs. Cremonese time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Bologna vs. Cremonese live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for 30 days with code SERIEA)

Italian Serie A picks for Cremonese vs. Bologna

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 165-130-2 over his last 297 soccer picks, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors.

For Bologna vs. Cremonese, Sutton is backing Bologna to get the win at home for a -111 payout. After finishing 15th or better in their last eight Italian Serie A seasons, Bologna is off to a comfortable start approaching the halfway point of the 2022-23 Italian season.

They enter the match with 22 points and seventh-place Udinese are only a three-point climb in the standings. Bologna is coming off a 1-0 loss to Lazio in the Coppa Italia, but earned a 2-1 win away against Udinese in their last league match on Jan. 15. Now, they catch a Cremonese side that hasn't managed a victory all season in Serie A and that has been shut out in six of their last eight league matches.

"Bologna have been impressive at home, winning three of their last four league games at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium," Sutton told SportsLine. "With Cremonese having yet to win a league game in their first 18 matches, I'm backing the home side to collect all three points." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. You can try out Paramount+ for free for 30 days with code SERIEA.