The weekend slate of Italian Serie A matches wraps up with a clash between Bologna F.C. and Juventus F.C. on Sunday. Juventus won the reverse fixture 3-0 and held Bologna to just one shot on target in that game, something they hope to do again after dropping three last three league matches. Meanwhile, Bologna have two wins and two draws over their last five league matches, but enter Sunday's game following a 2-1 loss to Verona last weekend.

Kickoff from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Bologna vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the +122 favorites (risk $100 to win $122) on the 90-minute money line, with Bologna as the +245 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Juventus vs. Bologna

Bologna vs. Juventus date: Sunday, April 30

Bologna vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Bologna

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Bologna vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -165 payout. Under 2.5 goals have been scored in nine of Juventus' last 10 games across all competition, and they haven't scored more than one goal per game since March 16. Meanwhile, Under 2.5 goals has also hit in six of Bologna's last seven home matches.



The expert does acknowledge, though, he thinks Juventus will be the more desperate team as they battle to get back in the win column and finish the season near the top of the table.

"I expect Juventus will view this game as a must-win if they want finish in the top-four," Sutton told SportsLine. "Juventus will have the better players on the pitch and they should play with urgency knowing finishing in the top-four is realistic." Stream the game here.

