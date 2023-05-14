Serie A is back in action Sunday on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Roma @ Bologna

Current Records: Roma 17-7-10, Bologna 12-10-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Bologna will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Roma at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bologna haven't won a game since April 8th, a trend which continued on Monday. They and Sassuolo ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Bologna's goal came from Nicolás Domínguez at minute 42, while Sassuolo's was scored by Domenico Berardi in the 15th.

Roma also haven't seen a win for a while (their last was back in April), and their matchup on Saturday did nothing to help. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Inter. Inter's two goals came from Federico Dimarco at minute 33 and Romelu Lukaku at minute 74.

Bologna couldn't quite finish off Roma in their previous matchup back in January and fell 1-0. Will Bologna have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Roma are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +141 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

