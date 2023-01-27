Two Italian Serie A clubs in the middle of the pack will square off as Bologna hosts Spezia on Friday on Paramount+. Both clubs are looking for consistency following the World Cup break but haven't found it yet, each winning two matches out of their last five. Bologna enter Friday's match on the heels of a draw with league-worst Cremonese, while Spezia are coming off a 2-0 loss to Roma. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.

Kickoff from Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Bologna vs. Spezia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bologna as the -116 favorites (risk $116 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Spezia as the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Spezia vs. Bologna

Bologna vs. Spezia date: Friday, January 27

Bologna vs. Spezia time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Spezia vs. Bologna

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 61-28-3 (66%) on his Premier League picks for SportsLine since the start of 2022, for a profit of more than $2,800 for $100 bettors. He is 21-6 on his past 27 EPL picks and 19-7 (+14.75) on all soccer predictions for SportsLine in 2023.

For Bologna vs. Spezia, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -115 payout. Each side has a weakness that will allow the opposition to find the back of the net.

Spezia have struggled on the road so far this season, winning just twice in nine away matches and scoring just four times over those nine games. Their one saving grace on Friday is that they are visiting a Bologna squad with a struggling backline that has conceded a goal in eight straight domestic matches.

"Bologna's backline is hard to watch, as we've seen them concede 30 goals in their 19 games so far, the most out of any teams in the top 15. The only team that has conceded as much as them in the top 15, is their opponent Spezia," Eimer told SportsLine. "Even with Spezia in abysmal away form, I expect Bologna to continue their tradition of doing just barely enough to stay in the league, and conceding goals along the way." Stream the game here.

