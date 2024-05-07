Borussia Dortmund are through to the Champions League final after 1-0 win at PSG on Tuesday in their semifinal second leg. Mats Hummels' second-half header goal early on lifted the German side to the impressive result, winning on aggregate 2-0.

BVB will now face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final on June 1.

PSG hit the post four times in this second leg and recorded nearly five expected goals across the two legs yet couldn't find the back of the net as Kylian Mbappe's time in Paris nears its end with an expected move to Real Madrid this summer.

Preview

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, May 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

First leg

Flying close to the sun has been a familiar scenario for PSG in Europe this season and it remains a recurring themes now with a 1-0 deficit to reverse after the first leg for the second time in consecutive rounds. Barcelona were disposed of after the Ligue 1 champions overcame a 3-2 home defeat and now the trick must be applied in reverse with a one-goal deficit to bring back home which should -- theoretically -- be easier for Paris to pull off. Fullkrug's 36th minute effort in Dortmund made the difference in the opening leg, and now it is up to PSG to create the chance that they created in Germany, but this time to take them. Terzic's side also created more openings, but were held to just one shot on target here earlier in the season and Luis Enrique has this Parisien side looking much better now than it was then. Not since the opening day of this season in Ligue 1 have PSG failed to score at Parc des Princes while BVB's five clean sheets is a competition best coming into Tuesday so something has to give.

Dortmund's route

Terzic's side edge past Atletico Madrid in spectacular fashion with a 5-4 aggregate score to reach the final four for the first time since 2012-13 under Jurgen Klopp. Dortmund automatically qualified for the Champions League by winning the first leg and could yet emulate their 1996-97 feat if they go all the way. BVB actually came out ahead of PSG in Group F with Milan dropping into the UEFA Europa League and Newcastle United going out. The Germans have won just two of their last seven meetings with PSG with the other being in the 2019-20 round of 16 but they extended their unbeaten home run to 11 UCL games with last week's win.

PSG's route

Luis Enrique's men saw off Barcelona in spectacular fashion to reach these semifinals with a 6-4 aggregate success sealed in Catalonia. This is PSG's third final four appearance from the past five seasons which is a big improvement on some of their earlier efforts. Real Sociedad fell before quarterfinal victims Barca in the round of 16 and it was Dortmund who finished above Les Parisiens in Group F although PSG won 2-0 at home and drew 1-1 away. That 3-1 combination would be enough to send the French champions to the final for the first time since 2020 but the Ligue 1 giants would need a 3-0 home win to replicate that aggregate score here. Last week's loss ended an unbeaten run of 15 away games across all competitions for Paris.

Team news

PSG: Lucas Hernandez's PSG season is over as well as his UEFA Euro 2024 hopes with France and possibly his 2024 after surgery following last week's nasty injury. Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe – both France international regulars when fit – have now been victims of long-term injuries which could have major ramifications for their careers. Lucas Beraldo is more likely to step in than Milan Skriniar's and Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola's wasteful showing in Germany possibly opens to door to Marco Asensio, Lee Kang-in or Goncalo Ramos to aid Kylian Mbappe in attack for what is almost certainly his final UCL game at Parc des Princes with PSG.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Dortmund: Julian Ryerson was forced off injured against Augsburg while Ramy Bensebaini, Julien Duranville and Sebastien Haller also missed out. Ryerson and Haller should be fit on Tuesday but Karim Adeyemi is a slight concern after taking a blow. Assuming he is fit, Adeyemi and Manchester United-owned Jadon Sancho should start once again.

Potential Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug.

Prediction

PSG's home form and powers of recovery should still make them favorites for this one but only just and a Dortmund goal could be killer. A one-goal home win which would force extra time and possibly penalties would not be a huge surprise but Luis Enrique's Parisiens will fancy themselves breaching the German backline more than once. In the event that it does go beyond 90 minutes, it could finish 3-1 to Paris after extra time. Pick: PSG 2, Dortmund 0.

