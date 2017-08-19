Borussia Dortmund goal highlights: USMNT star Pulisic scores gem vs. Wolfsburg

Christian Pulisic's progression at Borussia Dortmund is expected to continue, especially if Ousmane Dembele leaves for Barcelona. With the want-away winger not with the team, that means more minutes for Pulisic and more opportunities to prove himself. And he's doing it.

Pulisic opened the scoring for Dortmund on Saturday in their Bundesliga opener at Wolfsburg with a lovely strike to the far post. Take a look:

THE KID STRIKES AGAIN! Pulisic scores Dortmund's first Bundesliga goal of the season. @cpulisic_10 🇺🇸 #WOBBVB https://t.co/CrJF3PThvp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 19, 2017

A fine hit where the goalkeeper couldn't get it. Boy is he something else.

At this point, cashing in on Dembele and letting Pulisic start every game sounds like a decent plan.