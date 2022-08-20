Borussia Dortmund continue to be one of the most interesting teams in the world. After leading 2-0 through the 88th minute, the Black and Yellow allowed three goals to lose 3-2 to newly promoted Werder Bremen. Edin Terzic pushed the right buttons to engineer a comeback against SC Freiburg last week but he couldn't keep the luck rolling for two consecutive weeks.

Despite goals from Julian Brandt and Raphaël Guerreiro, Dortmund were under pressure all match due to losing Mahmoud Dahoud to a dislocated shoulder. But even while not at full strength, this is a match they'd expect to close out being ahead so late on. Lee Buchanan got the opener for Bremen and from there the confidence began to flow. Niklas Schmidt got the second in stoppage time and it looked like he rescued a point before Oliver Burke called game in the 95th minute of play.

Burke's winner is a goal from the most unlikely of sources as between 17 matches for Sheffield United and Millwall in the Championship last season, he only scored two goals, assisting one more. But coming off the bench, he had the final strike to secure three points for Bremen.

In hopeful news for the United States men's national team, Gio Reyna got some game time as he works to get back to full health. He entered just after the hour mark but wasn't able to get on the ball enough to impact the match, instead ending up with a front row seat to an epic collapse. In a league where Bayern Munich's dominance requires Dortmund to almost achieve perfection to challenge for a league title, Terzic will need to iron out the kinks or Dortmund could be out of the running before Champions League play even begins.