Borussia Dortmund announced on Friday that they were parting ways with club manager Marco Rose. The decision comes after a Thursday meeting between the club and the coach which ultimately led to this decision. The German side sacked Rose only one season after he was appointed by the club last July. He led the team to a second place finish in the 2021/22 Bundesliga spell, finishing eight points behind Bayern Munich. However, the club also crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage and exited Germany's domestic cup before the quarterfinals

The club will now look for his replacement with former coach Edin Terziz reported to be the leading candidate to become the head coach. Terzic was the interim manager during the 2020/21 season after that the club sacked Lucien Favre in December 2020, taking charge between Favre's departure and Rose's arrival. He won the DFL Cup against RB Leipzig. In 32 matches as BVB coach, Terzic won twenty games, drew four and lost eight matches. Although the club was focused on appointing Rose from Borussia Mönchengladbach during his time in charge, now, one year later, they might go back and appoint Terzic as part of a long-term plan.

As Borussia Dortmund manager, Rose coached 46 matches, won 27, drew four and lost fifteen. After arriving third in the UEFA Champions League's group stage, BVB lost against Rangers in the Europa League's knockout rounds a run of form that certainly contributed to this decision.