A Sebastian Haller brace leaves Borussia Dortmund into the driver's seat in the Bundesliga, giving them a chance to end Bayern Munich's decade of dominance following a 3-0 victory at FC Augsburg. It took 22 shots for Dortmund to eventually break down the 10 man Augsburg side but all that matters is the result for Edin Terzic because it sends Dortmund top of the Bundesliga.

Twenty3

With one game remaining, all that Dortmund needs to do is win against Mainz on the final day of the season and they'll take the Bundesliga trophy. Bayern will travel to face Koln. Dortmund have 70 points with a goal difference of 39 while Bayern have 68 points with a goal difference of 53, so a tie on points would see Bayern lift the title. Despite Dortmund's struggles away from home this season, when it has mattered most, they've gotten the job done.

Bayern have had their own turmoil, firing Julian Nagelsmann to appoint Thomas Tuchel in March but with the club only picking up 16 points in the eight matches that Tuchel has managed, it's a decision that could backfire if Bayern don't win the league.

Haller netting the brace that sent Dortmund to the top of the league is a poetic moment as after joining from Ajax during the summer, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. After undergoing treatment, Haller returned to the club and scored his first goal for the club on February 4 against Freiburg but now that he's rolling, Haller has nine goals in 18 league matches for the club.

Dortmund were without Jude Bellingham for this game as the midfielder missed the match with a knock but he should be available for the critical match against Mainz. One win and the title is theirs.