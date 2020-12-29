Fifth in the Bundesliga, top of their Champions League group and still in with a shout of DFB Pokal success was not enough to keep Lucien Favre in his job at Westfalenstadion. Eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich despite a bit of a stutter from the European and German champions has likely already extinguished Dortmund's title aspirations. Edin Terzic will lead the side until the end of the season and BVB are then expected to name their next boss. Youssoufa Moukoko's scoring start to life in the Bundesliga at the tender age of just 16 hints at a vibrant start to 2021.

Fabrizio Romano's take on Dortmund

Dortmund have decided to keep their stars this January. Jadon Sancho plans to stay before leaving in the summer while Erling Haaland is 'very happy' in Dortmund. Terzic will get his say on the transfer window but Borussia Monchengladbach's Marco Rose remains the favorite to take over for the 2020-21 season.

Player Dortmund should target

Sporting director Michael Zorc has been clear about the fact that Dortmund have little to no money to spend this January so do not expect big business like the signing of Haaland in the last winter window. With BVB still fighting on three fronts, it is more likely that no changes are made to the squad rather than adopting a sell to buy policy at a time when not many clubs around Europe have the necessary funds to make the Germans a worthwhile offer. Players such as Sancho are more likely to move in the summer when Dortmund can overhaul properly with a new coach in place.

Players most likely to leave

The most attractive and headline-friendly names, such as Sancho and Haaland, will not be going anywhere this January. Instead, players with very little game time so far this campaign could attract offers but there is no guarantee that Dortmund undermine their own strength in depth without having an alternative lined up. Even those approaching the end of their contracts -- aside from the retiring Lukasz Piszczek -- are not that attractive.

Dortmund transfer prediction

Expect a quiet January with Dortmund focused on finishing the season well and identifying their next coach before making any significant transfer decisions in the summer. Moukoko's emergence is also like a new signing so expect to see him feature more and more between now and the end of term.